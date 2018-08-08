PIA probes video of mother pleading with crew to open door as her infant suffocates

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO on Wednesday took notice of a viral video of a mother pleading to the crew to open the airplane's doors as her baby had allegedly fallen unconscious due to faulty air conditioning.

Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan, the CEO of the national carrier, ordered an investigation into the incident which took place on the flight from Paris to Islamabad on August 3.



Notices seeking explanations have also been sent to the flight captain and PIA ground crew in Paris.

The video showed a woman shouting at PIA crew members to open the plane's door and pointing at an infant.

The woman can be heard pleading for help as she complains that her infant was facing difficulty breathing. Other passengers can also be heard demanding for the door to be opened but to no avail.

According to reports, the passengers were seated inside the plane with faulty air conditioning and made to wait for over two hours before the flight took off.

Earlier while speaking to Geo News, PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar had said that they were investigating the incident.

The PIA spokesperson had assured that those responsible will be held accountable.

You can watch the video here:



