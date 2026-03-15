 
Geo News

Nadra warns citizens about fake website

Fraudulent site mimics organisation's official visa portal, says Nadra

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2026

A representational image of a Nadra mega centre. — APP/File
A representational image of a Nadra mega centre. — APP/File

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has warned citizens about a fake website impersonating its official portal to defraud users online

According to Nadra, the fraudulent site mimics the organisation’s official visa portal and can be accessed at: https://www.visa.nadragov.online. The authority clarified that this website is not affiliated with Nadra and may be used to steal personal information or payments.

Citizens are advised not to access the fake website or provide any personal information. The only official visa portal of Nadra is https://visa.nadra.gov.pk. The authority also reminded users to always access services through websites ending with .gov.pk.

Separately, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) issued an advisory stating that nine fake Nadra-style websites were blocked in the past month for attempting to steal citizens’ personal data.

The advisory further instructs citizens not to share personal information without verification and to avoid clicking on suspicious links in emails or SMS messages.

It added that Nadra and NCERT continue to actively monitor and take action against misleading cyber activities.

Indian criticism of Pakistan's anti-terror Afghan operations shamefully hypocritical, says FO
Indian criticism of Pakistan's anti-terror Afghan operations shamefully hypocritical, says FO
Airlines asked to fly from Pakistan with minimum fuel amid supply chain concerns
Airlines asked to fly from Pakistan with minimum fuel amid supply chain concerns
Travellers urged to exercise caution as rain, snowfall raise landslide risks in north
Travellers urged to exercise caution as rain, snowfall raise landslide risks in north
Austerity measures: PM Shehbaz okays up to 30% salary deductions for SOE employees
Austerity measures: PM Shehbaz okays up to 30% salary deductions for SOE employees
China urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to resolve tensions through talks, not force
China urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to resolve tensions through talks, not force
PTI warns of nationwide movement for Imran Khan release amid health concerns
PTI warns of nationwide movement for Imran Khan release amid health concerns
CTD operation leaves six terrorists dead in Lakki Marwat
CTD operation leaves six terrorists dead in Lakki Marwat
Iran strikes dent Dubai dream for Pakistani workers
Iran strikes dent Dubai dream for Pakistani workers