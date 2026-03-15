Punjab govt to take legal action over 'official plane' claims

This representational image shows a silhouette of an aircraft in flight. — Pexels/File

Punjab to file cases under Defamation Law 2024.

Punjab govt denies jet acquired solely for CM’s use.

Disinformation will no longer go unanswered: Marriyum.

The Punjab government has decided to initiate legal proceedings against individuals and platforms spreading what it described as false claims regarding the use of the provincial government’s official aircraft, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday.

Taking to X, the minister said a “deliberate and malicious campaign of lies and fabricated stories” was being carried out by what she termed “known pathological liars and peddlers of fake news” over the use of the Punjab government’s official plane.

She said the provincial government had decided to approach courts under the Defamation Law 2024 against every individual and platform involved in spreading the alleged disinformation.

"Disinformation will no longer go unanswered. Those who think they can malign institutions and mislead the public without consequence should prepare to face the law," she said.

She further said that the Punjab government would seek the maximum penalty under the law to send a clear message that “fake news is not journalism but defamation.”

Her remarks came amid a political controversy surrounding the Punjab government’s procurement of a Gulfstream business jet reportedly worth around Rs10 billion.

The acquisition has drawn criticism from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which alleged that the aircraft was intended for the exclusive personal use of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

However, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari had earlier rejected the claims, saying the provincial government planned to develop a fleet under the proposed “Air Punjab” initiative.

According to Bokhari, some aircraft would be purchased while others would be obtained on lease, with the Gulfstream jet forming part of the broader plan.

Aviation sources said the Punjab government had acquired a Gulfstream G500 aircraft with the American registration number N144S at an estimated cost of around Rs10 billion, The News reported.

Flight tracking data shows that the seven-year-old jet arrived in Lahore on December 28 after travelling from Bangor in North America to the Egyptian city of Hurghada before landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The aircraft remained parked at the Lahore airport for about 40 days, during which it reportedly underwent interior refurbishment and decoration, according to sources.

The jet undertook its first domestic flight on February 6 from Lahore to Multan and has since operated several flights under the call sign “PUNJAB2” to destinations including Quetta, Mianwali, Sialkot and Rawalpindi.