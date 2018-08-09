FIA nabs Rawalpindi hacker for defrauding citizen

FIA officials say arrested suspect hacked Facebook ID of a Peshawar resident and defrauded his friend of Rs20,000. — Geo News FILE

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar on Thursday apprehended a man from Rawalpindi for hacking a citizen's Facebook ID and defrauding his friend.



According to FIA officials, the action was taken on the complaint of a Facebook user from Peshawar, Mukhtar Ali Shah, whose ID was hacked.

The arrested hacker had defrauded one of Shah's friends of Rs20,000.

The officials said that they managed to trace the suspect with the help of concerned bank and a cellular service provider.

They added that a case had been lodged against the suspect.

On Wednesday, the FIA had also nabbed an online harasser after a Lahore woman filed a complaint against him with the agency.

According to the FIA, the arrested suspect had been blackmailing and threatening of damaging the reputation of a woman through social media, after which she reported it to the FIA.

Authorities also recovered from the suspect materials pertaining to the allegations mentioned in the woman's complaint.