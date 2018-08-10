President Mamnoon postpones foreign trip to administer oath to next PM: sources

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has decided to postpone his foreign trip in order to administer oath to the next prime minister, sources told Geo News on Friday.



“Caretaker law and information minister Ali Zafar convinced the president to postpone his trip,” sources said.

Zafar met President Mamnoon on Thursday, a day after he said a summary for a session of the National Assembly had been forwarded to the president.

President Mamnoon was scheduled to visit Edinburgh from August 16 to August 19.

“The president will now embark on his trip after the oath-taking ceremony,” sources said.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haque urged the president to delay his foreign trip in order to administer oath to the next prime minister.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, is set to become the country’s next prime minister.



On Thursday, party spokesperson Fawad Chauhdry said Imran can take oath as premier on August 15, 16 or 17.

"Imran will be elected prime minister of the country ‘within the first round’ of vote in the parliament," he added while claiming that his party has support of 180 members in NA.

President summons NA session on August 13

Earlier today, President Mamnoon signed a summary approving the call for a NA session on August 13.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk had forwarded the summary to the president on Thursday.