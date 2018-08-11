Imran apprises Indian HC of concerns over IoK human rights violations

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria with PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday apprised Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria of concerns over continuous violations of human rights in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).



According to details, the Indian high commissioner called on Pakistan's prime minister-elect Khan at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad on Friday, and congratulated him on his party's victory in the recently-held elections.

The two figures discussed a range of issues and prospects of India-Pakistan relationships.

During the meeting, the PTI chief expressed grave concern over human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK). He expressed hope that SAARC conference would soon be held in Islamabad.

The Indian high commissioner said that a telephonic conversation between Imran Khan and Indian PM Narendra Modi had a given a hope to both the countries.

Bisaria said that India was hopeful that the relations with Pakistan would get on a new path.

Moreover, the Indian diplomat also gifted a bat to Imran — who is expected to take oath as 19th prime minister of Pakistan on August 18 — which had been autographed by the entire Indian cricket team.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was also present at the meeting.

Indian High Commissioner presenting a bat signed by the Indian cricket teak to Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter

PTI chairman Imran Khan, whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, is set to become the country’s next prime minister.

Faisal Javed also confirmed that three former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Novjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Gavaskar had been invited to Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony.

A range of dignitaries from different countries have met Imran at his residence and congratulated him on the electoral success.

The acting Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, John Hoover had also called on prime minister-in-waiting and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at latter’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

The US Ambassador congratulated Imran Khan over the victory of his party in elections 2018.

Imran Khan and Hoover had exchanged views on Pak-US relations and matters of mutual interest.

The US envoy expressed willingness to improve relations between Pakistan and the United States.