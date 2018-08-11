Three policemen martyred, two injured in attack on Gilgit checkpost

GILGIT: Three police personnel were martyred and two others were injured after terrorists attacked a checkpost in Kargah early Saturday morning.



According to police, eight to 10 terrorists attacked the checkpost in Manjiye area of Kargah, located at a distance of 45 kilometres from Gilgit.

Police said two of the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire.

The injured personnel were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Gilgit, while police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

According to SSP Tanveer Ahmed, one of the attackers has been identified as Khalil.

The attacker was wanted in several cases, added Ahmed.

A number of terrorism incidents have been reported from Gilgit Baltistan region lately.

Earlier in August, at least 12 girls schools were attacked in Chilas, which is situated at a distance of 130 kilometres from Gilgit.

Unidentified persons attacked the schools and damaged the property.

It was also said the attackers torched some items in the schools and set off bombs in two of them.

Following the attack, search operations were carried out in the region during which at least 16 suspects were arrested, according to the GB government.

The arrests were confirmed by a local government spokesperson, Faizullah Faraq.

GB IGP Sanaullah Abbasi had lauded the cooperation of locals in the targetted operations.