Karachi wakes up to light rain, power blackout

KARACHI: Large swathes of the metropolis were plunged into darkness early Sunday after a high tension line tripped, Geo News reported.



The city woke up to light rain as the monsoon drizzle continued overnight, just as several residential areas faced power outages lasting more than four hours.

Affected areas included North Nazimabad, Federal B. Area, Landhi, Korangi, Lines Area, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, DHA Phase 2, Clifton and Malir.

Power supplier K-Electric confirmed the tripping, and said its teams were working on power restoration. “Power supply to few parts of Karachi is currently affected due to EHT tripping. Teams are fully mobilized & restoration process is underway with few affected areas already restored. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused & thank you for your patience during this time,” K-Electric tweeted.

For the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, and at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.