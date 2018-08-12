Zil-Hajj moon sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on August 22

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday that the Zil-Hajj moon has been sighted, adding that Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan will be observed on August 22.



The announcement was made after a meeting of the six-member committee of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The Zil-Hajj moon “will be born on Saturday afternoon” and will be visible on Sunday evening, the Met had stated on August 10.



In Saudi Arabia, the moon was sighted Saturday evening, with the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announcing Eid-ul-Azha on August 21.



Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar and marks the start of the Hajj pilgrimage.

It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.