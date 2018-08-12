Want an equality-based relationship with US: PTI spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said the party has given a clear message to the United States that Pakistan would not follow its policy on the region, but wants an equal say in all matters pertaining to peace.



Speaking on Geo News show Jirga, the PTI spokesperson said they want Pakistan to have an equal say in matters of mutual interest with the US.

He also spoke about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, saying they will take care of the agreements made under the project and make sure the Parliament also keeps a check on them.

The governments of Pakistan and China could bring changes to the project with mutual consent, if there were a need to do so, he said.

Chaudhry was speaking about CPEC and Pakistan’s foreign policy after the PTI emerged as the possible ruling party following the General Elections 2018.

In his first speech to the public following victory in elections on July 25, PTI chairperson Imran Khan echoed similar intentions, saying he wanted Pakistan to have a balanced relation with the US, which benefits both the countries.

He also spoke about Pakistan’s ties with neighbouring countries, saying peace in Afghanistan would ensure stability in Pakistan.

Imran also proposed talks with India and said Pakistan will take two steps if India takes one.