Imran accepts King Salman's invite for Saudi visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and prime minister-elect Imran Khan has accepted an invitation by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to visit the kingdom, the PTI said in a statement on Monday.



In a telephonic conversation, the Saudi king felicitated the PTI chief for winning the recently-held elections in Pakistan and expressed good wishes for the new government.

According to a statement issued by the PTI, King Salman said the kingdom attaches great importance to Pakistan. He told Khan that the people of Pakistan had reposed their confidence in him and that Saudi Arabia seeks close ties with his government.

In response, Khan thanked the Saudi king saying that Saudi Arabia is a friend of Pakistan, who has always supported them in difficult times, the party said.

The prime minister-elect further said they consider Saudi Arabia's security to be of crucial importance. He said that safety of holy sites in the kingdom was part of their faith.

King Salman also invited Khan to visit the kingdom, which the latter accepted. The PM-elect also extended an invitation to visit Pakistan to the Saudi king.

The statement further read that the details of Imran's visit would be finalised later.