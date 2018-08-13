NAB probing foreign tourist's 'Kiki challenge' on PIA plane: sources

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been investigating the matter of a foreign tourist's 'Kiki challenge' on a PIA plane, sources said, whose video has gone of viral on social networking platforms.

In the video, a female tourist can be seen dancing inside a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane.

Shortly after the video surfaced of the woman dancing inside the plane and on the runway, PIA presented its stance on the matter.

The PIA spokesman in a statement said that the woman is not related to the national airline and only the video was shared on its official page.

The spokesman said that the video was shot in a plane in the parking and the video has now been removed from the page.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau sources said that it is investigating the matter.

The probe authority is also investigating how the woman with the flag reached the runway and the plane.

NAB sources said that strict action will be taken against those defaming the national flag.

Sources added that action will also be taken against the PIA Chief Executive and people concerned.

'I meant only positive things'

Shortly after some backlash, the woman, who called herself Ava, said she was with PIA doing a vlog about travelling to Karachi.



"...someone suggested why not do a 'kiki' challene. So I thought it could be fun way to promote tourism in Pakistan," she explained.

Ava said she got a lot of love and positive comments from Pakistanis in the last few hours.

"Some people didn’t quite like it...And if that’s the case I do apologise, I meant only positive things. And I will continue to promote tourism in Pakistan, its culture and people," she added.