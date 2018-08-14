Independence Day celebrations held at Pakistan embassy in China

Flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistani embassy in China. Photo: Geo News

BEIJING: Pakistanis living in China celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day at the country's embassy in China.

Pakistan’s ambassador to China Masood Khalid launched the ceremony by hoisting Pakistan's flag and singing the national anthem.

This was followed by reading out the Independence Day messages from President Mamnoon Hussain and caretaker prime minister Nasir-ul-Mulk.

“The economic problems being faced by Pakistan and the complex issues confronting us can only be overcome by following the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in their true spirit,” the message from the president read.

The president’s message further said, “National days are celebrated with the purpose of educating society, particularly the new generation about the objective and the struggle for the attainment of Pakistan.”

“I believe that the objective of developing the country and rekindling its glorious past can only be achieved if we work single-mindedly keeping aside our personal interests,” the message added.

“Let us on this day renew our pledge to build Quaid’s Pakistan and pay tribute to our heroes. To those who have put their heart and soul towards ensuring that our freedom is not marred by any internal or external factors,” Mulk’s message read.

Addressing the ceremony, the ambassador urged the Pakistani community to take pride in being citizens of an independent nation.

Highlighting the significance of Pakistan-China ties which have grown from strength to strength, the Pakistani envoy heralded the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a beacon of prosperity and shared future.

“We are ready to sacrifice for the betterment of our country and make it stronger," chairman of the Pakistani community Abdullah Afridi told Geo News.