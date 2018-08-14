Praying for Turkey’s success in latest economic challenge: Imran Khan

Taking to social media the PTI chief Imran Khan said, they are praying for Turkey’s success as it deals with the latest economic challenge.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said the Pakistani nation is praying for Turkey’s success as it deals with the latest economic challenge.

Taking to social media the PTI chief said, “On behalf of the people of Pakistan and myself, I want to let President Erdogan and the people of Turkey know we are praying for their success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them, as they have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history.”

Earlier today, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country will boycott US electronic goods amid an escalating diplomatic dispute with Donald Trump’s administration.

Relations between the two NATO allies have plummeted in one of their worst crises in decades amid the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson on terror-related charges, sending the Turkish lira into free fall against the dollar.

The crisis saw the lira nosedive as much as 20 per cent last week against the US dollar.

On Monday, the Pakistan Foreign Office issued a statement expressing solidarity with Turkey.

“The solution to any and all issues should lie in dialogue, mutual understanding and goodwill. Any steps or actions to the contrary only undermine the peace and stability and make the solution to a problem more difficult and intractable,” the statement read.

"Pakistan acknowledges and greatly appreciates Turkey's invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability. It is also a vital member and engine of the global economy," the Foreign Office continued.

The statement added, “The people and the Government of Pakistan reiterate their strong support for the Government and the people of Turkey in their quest for peace and prosperity, and as always, will continue to stand by them towards the achievement of these shared goals.”