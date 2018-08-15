Man shot dead in Karachi 'targeted killing'

KARACHI: A man was shot dead in a ‘targeted killing’ in Nazimabad area of Karachi, Geo News reported Wednesday evening.



The deceased has been identified as Asghar, who was the brother of a deputy superintendent police (DSP). The incident occurred on an underpass near Nazimabad Chowrangi.

According to superintendent police (SP) Liaquatabad Shabbir Baloch, the incident is being treated as a case of targeted killing.

Interestingly, Asghar was accompanied by a woman who fled the scene of crime in a rickshaw. However, later the police were able to trace her and have called her to the police station, shared SP Baloch.

According to the police, the woman used to work in the same office as the deceased, adding that Asghar used to drop her home every day after office.

The body has been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and further investigation into the case is under way.