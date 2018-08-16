Justice Athar Minallah recuses from hearing Imran disqualification case

PTI chairman Imran Khan. File photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: A bench reconstituted by the Islamabad High Court to hear a case related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification dissolved, once again, on Thursday.

Justice Athar Minallah, part of the two-member divisional bench formed by IHC a day ago, recused himself from hearing the case citing a conflict of interests.

The divisional bench headed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was to hear a petition filed by Abdul Wahab Baloch, a member of Justice and Democratic party, challenging Imran's nomination papers for NA-243 over the Sita White case.

Recusing himself, Justice Athar Minallah stated that he has had ties with former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry in the past, and hence he cannot hear a petition filed by a member of the party founded by Chaudhry.

The petition, filed on June 12, argues that the PTI chief used wrong information in his nomination papers and did not mention Tyrian White as his daughter. He is, therefore, neither Sadiq nor Ameen and should be disqualified under the Article 62 of the Constitution, the petition states.

The new bench was formed after the former bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had recused itself from hearing the case following the petitioner’s objections.

After the latest dissolution, the matter of the bench has been referred to IHC chief justice once again.