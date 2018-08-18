British PM May, Imran Khan agree on stricter action against money laundering

Can't connect right now! retry
Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan expressed his gratitude to the British prime minister for her warm wishes. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister Theresa May called Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and congratulated him on emerging as victor in the July 25 election, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the British prime minister said that her government is ready to further strengthen and diversify bilateral diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

"We will give our cooperation the incoming government," she said.

Both the leaders agreed that money laundering is a huge issue for the developing economies, adding that Pakistan would desire to receive assistance from the UK to minimise money laundering. 

The British PM also noted the importance of Pakistan delivering on its commitments to strengthen institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law, and to advance the rights of women and minorities.

Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan expressed his gratitude to the British prime minister for her warm wishes. 

