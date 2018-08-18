CJP takes notice of PTI MPA's thrashing of citizen

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took notice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Imran Ali Shah's physical assault of a citizen in Karachi earlier this week.



The chief justice has sought a report from the PTI MPA as well as citizen Dawood Chauhan within three days.

Earlier on Thursday, after a video went viral of the MPA thrashing Chauhan, PTI’s Sindh chapter suspended him for a month.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi had said Shah has been suspended till the party’s disciplinary committee conducts an inquiry against him.

"The disciplinary committee has been asked to conclude the inquiry within a month," Zaidi said.

The party had earlier also issued a show-cause notice to Shah saying his actions were 'unacceptable'.

Shah, who was elected MPA from Karachi's PS-129 constituency during the July 25 polls, was caught on video slapping Chauhan multiple times in the middle of a road in Karachi.

The video also showed the MPA's guards threatening the man.

After backlash on social media, the PTI lawmaker had released a video claiming that he was driving by when he saw a man "repeatedly hitting a poor man's car and stopped him".