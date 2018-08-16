PTI suspends MPA Imran Ali Shah for beating up citizen

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday suspended party lawmaker Dr Imran Ali Shah for a month for thrashing a man in Karachi.



PTI leader Ali Zaidi said Shah has been suspended till the disciplinary committee conducts an inquiry against him.

"The disciplinary committee has been asked to conclude the inquiry within a month," Zaidi said.

Further, PTI member Najeeb Haroon tweeted, “Due to the seriousness of the matter, a suspension by the organisation is warranted for a period of one month with immediate effect,”

“Final action will be based on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said, "Matter is referred to PTI Sindh Chapter. They'll inquire into the issue and if needed appropriate action will be taken."

Earlier on Tuesday, after a video went viral of the MPA thrashing a citizen, PTI had issued a show-cause notice to him saying his actions were 'unacceptable'.



The notice said that Shah should present his version "within 24 hours" otherwise he would be referred to the disciplinary committee.

Shah, who was elected MPA from Karachi's PS-129 constituency during the July 25 polls, was caught on video slapping a man multiple times in the middle of a road in Karachi.

The video also showed the MPA's guards threatening the man.

After backlash on social media, the PTI lawmaker had released a video claiming that he was driving by when he saw a man "repeatedly hitting a poor man's car and stopped him".

The PTI lawmaker further claimed that he had only 'pushed' the man and apologised for "hurting anyone's feelings".

Further, while speaking on Geo News show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, the MPA said that he was mediating a street brawl but the person responsible for the ruckus passed lewd comments which provoked him.

"The video is incomplete," Dr Shah claimed, adding that he had "apologised to the man he had slapped".

However, Khanzada pointed out that the available video evidence did not support the lawmaker's claim as he could be seen walking back to his car and driving away "right after slapping the man".

The video had also drawn criticism from party leaders.

PTI leader Faisal Vawda had termed the act unacceptable in any case, and said that no one is above the law. “I apologise on behalf of my party MPA and rest assured justice will be done and will make sure it’s not repeated again," Vawda had said.

Sindh Governor nominee Imran Ismail had also said that party chief Imran Khan had taken strict notice of the incident and directed the local leadership to take action against the responsible.

"No one has the right to take laws into their own hands," Ismail said while speaking on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath. "We apologise to the affected person. No one can defend violence."