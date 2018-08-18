Cricketers, celebrities attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony as 22nd prime minister of Pakistan was a star-studded affair with showbiz stars and cricketers in attendance along with politicians.



Actor Javed Sheikh, actress Sana Javed and singer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Abrar-ul-Haq were some of the celebrities in attendance at Imran’s oath-taking.

Speaking to the media outside the President House ahead of the ceremony, Javed said, “I am extremely happy that today a Naya Pakistan is being made.”

Abrar-ul-Haq congratulated “Pakistanis and its well-wishers”.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in Pakistan on Friday to attend the oath-taking ceremony, also spoke to the media ahead of the ceremony and said it is a "new dawn".



"There are few like Khan Sb who make history," he said.

Cricket legends Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja were also in attendance.