Saturday Aug 18 2018
Web Desk

Cricketers, celebrities attend Imran Khan’s oath-taking

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony as 22nd prime minister of Pakistan was a star-studded affair with showbiz stars and cricketers in attendance along with politicians.

Actor Javed Sheikh, actress Sana Javed and singer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member Abrar-ul-Haq were some of the celebrities in attendance at Imran’s oath-taking.

Speaking to the media outside the President House ahead of the ceremony, Javed said, “I am extremely happy that today a Naya Pakistan is being made.”

Abrar-ul-Haq congratulated “Pakistanis and its well-wishers”.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in Pakistan on Friday to attend the oath-taking ceremony, also spoke to the media ahead of the ceremony and said it is a "new dawn".

"There are few like Khan Sb who make history," he said.

Cricket legends Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja were also in attendance.

