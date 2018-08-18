PM Imran fumbles while taking oath

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan fumbled while pronouncing certain Urdu words as he took oath as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan on Saturday.



PM Imran was administered the oath by President Mamnoon Hussain during a ceremony at the President House in Islamabad.

Clad in a black sherwani, PM Imran smiled sheepishly as he mispronounced certain words while reading the oath.

President Mamnoon even corrected PM Imran when he said 'roz-e-qiyaadat' (day of leadership) instead of 'roz-e-qiyaamat' (Day of Judgement).

Commenting on Imran's mispronunciation, senior analyst Mazhar Abbas said it appeared that the oath had been changed this time around.

"It seems like the oath has been changed slightly as it appeared to be different than ones taken by earlier premiers," he said.

"If Imran had rehearsed beforehand then he might have been able to pronounce the words but he was also a little hesitant during the ceremony," he added.

However, analyst Sohail Warraich pointed out that the content of the oath can only be changed after a legislation is passed in the National Assembly.

"The words in the oath are quite difficult," he added.

"There is a need to use easier words in the oath," Warraich upheld. He added that the purpose of the oath is that people understand what the premier is promising but since the "Urdu is so difficult it can only be understood by a few".