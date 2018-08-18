Indian hardliners protest Navjot Sidhu’s arrival in Pakistan

LUDHIANA: Indian hardliners and members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu’s arrival in neighbouring country Pakistan.



Sidhu, who had reached Pakistan Friday morning, attended the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

Sidhu kept reiterating that he came to spread the message of love and peace between the two countries, however his trip did not receive a good response from Indians.

Some of the protesters even burnt an effigy of the cricketer and chanted slogans against him.

One of the protesters even remarked, “How could he attend Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony and hug Pakistan's Army Chief being Punjab's cabinet minister when India is mourning the death of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” reported Indian media.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Navjot Singh Sidhu remarked that Pakistan’s new premier possesses the ability to change country’s future.

“Imran Khan has emerged as a hope [for us all]”, he said.

Speaking about his experience, Sindhu shared that he is taking back 100 times more love than what he had brought. “The love I have gotten has opened up infinite possibilities which can actually unify us.”

He stressed that the purpose of his visit was not political rather spread the message of love. “I brought a message of love and friendship. This message of friendship is for everyone, not just cricketers.”