NAB summons Shehbaz in Ashiana housing, PPDC, clean water cases

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday.



According to NAB sources, Shehbaz has been called for an enquiry in corruption cases of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) and clean water.

Shehbaz has been asked to appear before NAB at 11am in the clean water corruption case and at 2pm again in PPDC case.

The former chief minister of Punjab has been summoned in the PPDC case over charges of illegal appointments.

On the other hand, it has been said summons for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme case have been issued over revelations made by former principal secretary Fawad Hassan, when NAB had investigated him.

NAB has accused Fawad of misuse of authority by awarding contracts illegally in the housing scheme, when he was the secretary implementation to Shehbaz in 2013.

The clean water case pertains to alleged corruption in Punjab Saaf Pani Company.

The company was established by the Punjab government to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

Besides Shehbaz, other office holders of the previous Punjab government have also been accused of corrupt practices in the above mentioned companies.