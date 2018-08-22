Five killed in dispute over animal sacrifice in Mardan

A long-standing dispute between two groups escalated to violence during the sacrifice of animals: police. Photo:file

MARDAN: Five people were killed and six others were injured in a firing incident in Toru village of Mardan on Wednesday, police said.

A long-standing dispute between two groups of families escalated to violence during the sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, resulting in the tragedy, police informed.

Both the groups lost two of their members in the firing, while a passerby was also killed in the exchange of fire.

The wounded were shifted to hospitals in Mardan and Peshawar.

In an unrelated incident in Mastung, Balochistan, a person was shot dead while another injured earlier today.