pakistan
Wednesday Aug 22 2018
By
Ashraf Khan

Five killed in dispute over animal sacrifice in Mardan

By
Ashraf Khan

Wednesday Aug 22, 2018

A long-standing dispute between two groups escalated to violence during the sacrifice of animals: police. Photo:file 

MARDAN: Five people were killed and six others were injured in a firing incident in Toru village of Mardan on Wednesday, police said.

A long-standing dispute between two groups of families escalated to violence during the sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, resulting in the tragedy, police informed.

Both the groups lost two of their members in the firing, while a passerby was also killed in the exchange of fire.

The wounded were shifted to hospitals in Mardan and Peshawar.

In an unrelated incident in Mastung, Balochistan, a person was shot dead while another injured earlier today. 

