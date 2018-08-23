Pakistan rejects ‘factually incorrect’ US statement on PM Imran-Pompeo phone call

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday rejected the statement by the US State Department regarding contents of a phone call between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today.



“Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by US State Dept on today’s phone call between PM Khan & Sec Pompeo. There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan,” FO Spokespeson Dr Faisal tweeted.

He also asked the US to “immediately correct” the statement.

Earlier today, the US State Department in a released a statement which stated: “Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success. Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship. Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process.”

Pompeo is expected to visit Pakistan early next month to meet with the newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported, citing international media outlets.



Pompeo, an official of the US President Donald Trump's administration, will reportedly arrive in Islamabad on September 5 for a brief stay while en route to India.

Pompeo and PM Khan are likely to discuss bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest during their meeting before the former leaves for New Delhi on September 6.

It is also expected that Pompeo, who would become the first foreign diplomat to meet Pakistan's new PM, may talk the Afghan peace process as well.

According to an international publication, "the Pompeo mission will also help Washington and New Delhi coordinate their objectives and mission in Afghanistan"