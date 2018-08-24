PM Imran chairs cabinet meeting to review 7-point agenda

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of the Federal Cabinet at PM Office on August 20. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet at PM Office.

The federal cabinet is reviewing a seven-point agenda and important decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting, sources said.

According to sources, here is the 7-point agenda of the cabinet meeting:

1. Abolition of discretionary funds

2. Instructions on visits abroad

3. Presentation on load shedding

4. Special audit of mass transport system in the country

5. Massive tree plantation in the country

6. Shift to six working days in a week for government offices

7. Launch of a major cleanliness drive in the country

Further, sources said the approval for disbanding of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) is likely to be given at the cabinet meeting.

According to sources,institutions that come under CADD would be handed over to the cabinet division. The division, which is the federal government’s administrative unit that oversees Islamabad’s educational and health institutions, will be given to Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

The CADD was created in 2011 after the devolution of over 20 ministries to all four federating units through 18th Constitutional Amendment with an aim to oversee the Islamabad Capital Territory’s educational, health, population and social welfare organisations.

Initially, it got the control of 22 organisations related to ICT but later, the capital’s social welfare and child welfare development, FG Polytechnic Institute of Women, the departments of libraries, archaeology and museums, population welfare, Zakat and Ushr, the training and education and rehabilitation of disabled and charitable endowment were also placed under it, The News reported.

Some organisations were later taken away by powerful divisions from it despite being ICT-only. Noted among them is the district administration, which is currently answerable to the interior ministry. Ironically, few CADD employees are understood to be drawing salary and fringe benefits from the health ministry’s foreign-funded projects as well.