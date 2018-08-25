Police arrest nephew of Karachi gang war suspect Sajid Wajid Dakait

KARACHI: An important suspect of the city's infamous gang war was arrested Friday night here in Pak Colony, Geo News reported, citing law enforcement agencies (LEAs).



According to police, an operation conducted late last night led to the arrest of Sheraz alias Dakait, the nephew of Sajid Wajid alias Dakait, with LEAs also recovering a large stash of weapons and contraband.

However, other suspects, including Ghazi Khan, Shakir Shaka, Fahad Lashari, and Mama Yaqoob, managed to escape arrest.



Police said the suspect was wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and police encounters. He was also named in the murder case of three brothers — Saqib alias Sikku, Haji Kashif, and Asif alias Ao.

Sheraz alias Dakait was running the contraband dens of Majid Turbati and his uncle, Sajid Wajid alias Dakait, for a long time, as per authorities.