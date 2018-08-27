First footage of 'Game of Thrones' final season unveiled

Jon Snow and Sansa Stark. Photo: HBO

HBO on Sunday night unveiled first footage of the final season of Game of Thrones.

The season 8 glimpse showed Jon Snow (Kit Harington) embracing Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

It also had short scene of a fight between Gendry (Joe Dempsie) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster Waldau).

The final six episodes of the show will air during the first half of 2019. However, there have been reports claiming the show’s return has been ‘delayed’ to mid-2019.

The premium cable channel also offered glimpses of other highly anticipated shows like Big Little Lies season 2, True Detective season 3, Barry season 2, Room 104 season 2, The Deuce season 2, Veep's final season, and the return of Flight of the Conchords after nine years.



You can watch the video here:



