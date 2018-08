ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House on Monday, PTV News reported.



The two dignitaries expressed resolve to continue efforts for enduring peace and stability in the country.

They also exchanged views on the overall security situation in the region.



Army Chief General Bajwa also felicitated Imran Khan on assuming office of the prime minister.