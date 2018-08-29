War veteran Maqbool Hussain laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI/MUZAFFARABAD: Sepoy Maqbool Hussain, a veteran of 1965 war between Pakistan and India, was laid to rest in Azad Kashmir on Wednesday with full military honours.



Hussain breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Attock on Tuesday. He was injured during the 1965 war and subsequently taken prisoner by the Indian army.

He was released in 2005 and was a recipient of Sitara-e-Jurrat.



The war veteran was laid to rest in his native town of Pallandri, Azad Kashmir on Wednesday.

Earlier, his funeral prayers were held at Chaklala Garrison, followed by prayers in his native town. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, officers and soldiers attended the funeral prayers at Chaklala Garrison and paid respect to Sepoy Hussain.

The prayers held in Pallandri were attended by President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan, GOC Murree, senior civil and military officials, and a large number of locals.