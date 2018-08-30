TLP rally against blasphemous caricatures sets out for Islamabad from Lahore

The rally is being led by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: A rally organised by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) against the blasphemous caricatures contest by anti-Islam Dutch parliamentarian Greet Wilders set out for Islamabad from Lahore on Wednesday.



The rally is being led by Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi. As the protesters prepared to leave for the federal capital, Rizvi said they have laid their demands before the federal government, expressing hope that the government would resolve the issue considering the sensitivity of the matter.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri also held a meeting with Rizvi. Qadri said the dignity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was above everything.

The minister said everyone reserved the right to protest and that his government would provide full security to TLP rally. He further said the government was assured that the rally would remain peaceful.

Qadri urged the TLP to provide workable suggestions, promising that the recommendations would be acted upon.