Chohan tenders apology for remarks about female artistes, news channels

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan tendered an apology for his derogatory remarks about female artistes and news channels.



In his video message, the Punjab information minister said that he had attended a cultural show in Lahore a day ago, wherein he was very aggressively asked by musicians, directors and artistes for putting an end to vulgarity in theatres.

"So while speaking with regard to that a word slipped my tongue about Nargis sahiba and a TV channel hyped it too much," he said.

"I apologise to Nargis sahiba from the core of my heart. She is a very respectable person, a star of Pakistan film industry and a [cultural] ambassador of Pakistan."

The minister, at the event in Lahore, had said that "if I had the authority, I would have made Nargis offer Hajj and Megha keep as much as 300 fasts a year."

Nargis had earlier slammed the minister for his derogatory, misogynistic remarks about the female artistes.





The former actress said that she had completely quit showbiz and was happy at home, adding, "Neither I discuss anyone nor I want any person to discuss me.

"Whoever this minister is, I have listened to his statement and I would only like to tell him that you are on a responsible post. Choose your words rightly. Such words are not used for any woman sitting back at home," Nargis said.

"Minister sahib, every individual has respect; be careful next time or else every respectable person reserves the right to take a legal action," she warned Chohan.

Later in his message, Chohan also apologised for his comments about certain news channels, a clip of which was widely shared on social networking platforms.

"I also apologise to owners and employees of Kohenoor and Royal news channels," he said. "God willing, next time caution would be exercised with regard to all these things."

The minister had abused a private TV channel’s technical staff in reaction to being asked by a talk show host about his controversial remarks in the past.

Senior PTI leader Aleem Khan had condemned Chohan’s behaviour, saying that the minister should not have said such things.

In another video message released later, Chohan also apologised to Megha for his remarks.

