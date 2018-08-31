Brothers booked for torture, murder of wives in Multan

MULTAN: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly torturing their wives and killing one of them over a domestic dispute in the Rangeel Pur area of Multan on Thursday night, Geo News reported.



According to police, the two men, who are brothers identified as Amjad and Sohail, recently married two sisters, 28-year-old Abida and 26-year-old Shahnaz.

Both the brothers would often beat their wives and torture them, police said.

One of the brothers, Amjad, poisoned his wife who died on the spot, police added.

Authorities registered FIR against the suspects and launched an investigation into the incident.