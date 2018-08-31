Zardari jokes about using a helicopter

KARACHI: Former president and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari joked about using a helicopter after appearing before a local banking court today in connection with the money laundering case.



Zardari was granted interim bail in the case and while he was leaving the court, he was asked by a journalist why he was not using a helicopter to come to the court as it was "inexpensive".

“You should wait here and I will return in a helicopter,” Zardari replied with a laugh.

The question came in the backdrop of the recent debate over the use of a helicopter by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cost associated with it.

A day earlier, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haq said PM Imran only flew by helicopter twice and that an unnecessary debate was being created out of the issue on media.

On Tuesday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had defended the use of the helicopter by PM Imran and said he "used Google to calculate" the Rs55 per kilometre cost of commute between the premier's official accommodation and private Bani Gala residence.

Chaudhry's claims sent the social media into a frenzy and sparked a hilarious debate among the public, as aviation experts, politicians and even President Mamnoon Hussain had a good laugh on the matter.

Speaking to a Jang reporter in London on Thursday, President Mamnoon said it was not possible for helicopter travel to cost Rs55 per kilometre.

