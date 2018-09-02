PPP was ready to meet Nawaz in jail to seek his vote: Kaira

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said his party was ready to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to seek his vote for its presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan.



While addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, Kaira said they wanted to meet Nawaz and were also ready to go to Adiala jail to do so, but could not. He added the reason behind cancelling the plan could not be disclosed.

According to Kaira, PPP was not in alliance with the opposition. He said they had only come together against rigging. However, he was of the view that PML-N should vote in favour of their candidate.

Reiterating PPP’s stance on the presidential election, Kaira said they wished the opposition would have fielded a joint candidate for the president’s slot. But, he added, now they were expecting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to withdraw and not contest the poll.

Nevertheless, PPP would meet MNAs and MPAs on Sunday regarding presidential election, Kaira added.

He is accompanied by other PPP leaders including former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Nayyer Hussain Bokhari.