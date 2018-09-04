Eight first-class cricketers taken to hospital after bug bites

Farhat, representing Habib Bank Limited (HBL) as an opening batsman, posted pictures on Twitter showing bug bites on his left hand and on another player. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former left-handed opening test batsman Imran Farhat expressed his infuriation over the dismal state of the dressing room and ground provided to the cricketers playing the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam trophy tournament.



Farhat, representing Habib Bank Limited (HBL) as an opening batsman, posted pictures on Twitter showing bug bites on his left hand and on another player.

“Going to the hospital from ground after a horrible attack by bugs during the match,” the former test player said.

The opening batsman said that as many as eight players were severely bitten by bugs, feeling sick due to the egregious state of the dressing room and ground.

“Everyone is feeling sick and struggling because of the ground conditions and all the players are on antibiotics,” he tweeted.

The test batsman also tweeted video of the dressing room given to the teams at the Diamond Ground, Islamabad. The seats are seen broken, the air conditioner not functional and the restroom filled with filth.

Former test captain Misbah-ul-Haq, earlier, posted a video from his account highlighting the conditions of the dressing room.

Misbah tweeted: “This is not a storeroom. This is LCCA ground’s dressing room–currently hosting first-class match between SNGPL &Lahore whites. Six test players are playing in this match. I think players deserve better than this. Outfield and pitch is also not encouraging for cricket”