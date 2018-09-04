Alvi vows to work as president in an improved manner

ISLAMABAD: Arif Alvi, after having been elected as 13th president of Pakistan, Tuesday vowed to work on the top post in an improved manner.



Speaking to media outside Parliament House, Alvi said he was thankful to Almighty Allah that the PTI nominee was elected as the president.

He also thanked party chairman Imran Khan for reposing his confidence in him.

"I have nothing in this, my affiliates made me contest the election," the president-elect said, expressing gratitude for all those who voted for him.

Alvi vowed to work as the president in an improved way, adding, "I am not just a president of Tehreek-e-Insaf, rather of all political parties and the entire nation."

He said he would try to ensure provision of basic facilities to every poor individual in the country.

The president-elect said that justice should be delivered to every individual on his doorstep. He also stressed on the provision of health and education facilities, and job opportunities to the people.

"We will make efforts together with the government and I will be available wherever required," Alvi told newsmen.

"My political struggle has been ongoing since the time of Ayub Khan and I wish that fate of the poor changes in these five years."

The president-elect is expected to take oath on September 9 after the completion of President Mamnoon Hussain's term a day earlier.