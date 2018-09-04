PM Khan expresses best wishes for president-elect Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his best wishes for Arif Alvi after he was elected as the president of Pakistan.



The prime minister said he was sure that the new president would serve the country and its people to the best of his abilities.

Earlier in the day, PTI candidate Alvi was elected as the 13th President of Pakistan, according to unofficial results.

He contested the presidential election against joint opposition candidate and JUI-F cheif Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP nominee Aitzaz Ahsan.



Alvi received 353 electoral votes, Fazlur Rehman 184 and Aitzaz Ahsan 123 votes.

Speaking to reporters, the newly-elected president said he was thankful to Almighty Allah that the PTI nominee was elected as the president. Alvi also thanked party chairman and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for reposing his confidence in him.

"I have nothing in this, my affiliates made me contest the election," the newly-elected president said, expressing gratitude for all those who voted for him.

Alvi vowed to work as the president in an improved way, adding, "I am not just a president of Tehreek-e-Insaf, rather of all political parties and the nation."

He is expected to take oath of office on September 9.