Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 05 2018
By
Web Desk

Jail admin to request for Sharjeel Memon's DNA test be conducted: sources

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 05, 2018

KARACHI: Jail administration on Wednesday decided to request an investigative team probing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s case to conduct his DNA test.

According to sources, Karachi Central Jail administration has made a verbal request to the investigate team in this regard and will submit a written request soon.

The jail administration will request that Memon’s DNA be compared with the results of the test that were earlier conducted, sources said. 

On Sunday, an investigation team was formed to probe the discovery of liquor bottles from the room of a hospital where Memon was under treatment.

No trace of alcohol in Sharjeel Memon's blood, bottles contained oil and honey

The report of the chemical examiner also reveals that the bottles found did not contain alcohol

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday made a surprise visit to Memon's room and discovered alcohol bottles, drugs.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison Karachi after his blood samples were also taken.

On Monday, Memon's test report revealed that no trace of alcohol was found in his blood samples.

Further, a report by Chief Chemical Examiner, Dr Zahid Ansari stated that the bottles recovered from Memon’s room did not contain alcohol.

According to the report, one of the bottles contained honey and the other cooking oil. 

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM