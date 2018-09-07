Mick Jagger pledges to donate £20,000 for outstanding performance during England-India Test

The Rolling Stone singer is an avid cricket fan. Photo: Twitter

Rolling Stone singer Mick Jagger has pledged £20,000 for outstanding performance during the fifth and final Test match between England and India starting today.

Speaking to Espncricinfo, Jagger said, the money will be donated to the charity ‘Chance to Shine’ every time a player from either side scored a century or took a five-wicket haul.

He will also donate £10,000 for every half-century or three-wicket haul.

Jagger who is an avid cricket fan is often in attendance at the games. Recently the singer was spotted during Ireland’s maiden Test match against Pakistan in May.

“I follow England, the game in general, in fact, from wherever I am in the world and thought this would be a fun way to make some money for Chance to Shine,” he said.

He added, “It's been an exciting series that has got people talking cricket so let's reflect that; with every inspiring performance comes a new fan and the younger those fans are, the better it is for cricket's future.”



The 75-year-old further added, "No pressure on either Joe Root's guys or Virat Kohli's, though the bigger they go at the Oval the better!"



The fifth and final match between England and India will start from today at The Oval. England currently leads the five-match series 3-1.