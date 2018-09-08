Amir Khan takes on Colombia’s Samuel Vargas today

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 08 2018
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 08, 2018

BIRMINGHAM: British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan will take on Colombia’s Samuel Vargas today (Saturday) as he continues his quest to earn a tilt at winning the welterweight world title.

Khan will be back in the ring after his blistering performance against Phil Lo Greco in April this year in Liverpool, which only lasted for 39 seconds.

The fight against Lo Greco was Khan’s first fight in nearly two years since his injury. 

The 31-year-old will meet Vargas in Birmingham hoping a convincing display will get him a world title fight before the end of the year.

Speaking to Geo News, the former unified light-welterweight world champion said, "I’ve trained in LA for 10 weeks; it was a tough schedule and did a lot of running, swimming and boxing. Inshallah, I will be ready."

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Hundreds of boxing fans flocked to Birmingham city centre to watch their favourite boxer perform a public workout on Wednesday

He added, "The fight against Vargas will be tough but I’ve prayers and support from everyone. I know I’ve trained very hard for this fight so nothing can go wrong and I really believe that I will win in style."

Khan who became Britain's youngest Olympic medallist in 2004 at the age of 17 said, "My next fight after this will be for the world title; the fight against Vargas is an interim fight before that so basically this fight is the one before the world title fight." 

"In my whole boxing career, I’ve won the world title three times. Winning one more will be amazing for my career," he added.

