Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

LONDON: Amir Khan and Samuel Vargas were out to perform a public workout in Rotunda Square outside Birmingham’s iconic Bull Ring shopping centre on Wednesday.

Hundreds of boxing fans flocked to Birmingham city centre to watch their favourite boxer up-close one last time before he meets his Colombian opponent this weekend, in a showdown at Arena Birmingham.

The champion boxer will be back in the ring on Saturday after his blistering performance against Phil Lo Greco in April this year in Liverpool, which only lasted for 39 seconds. This was Amir’s first fight in nearly two years since he was out of action due to an injury.

The former unified light-welterweight world champion, who had been training in Los Angeles for more than two months, was back in the UK few days ago and is taking the fight against Vargas very seriously.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News about his preparations and training, Amir said, "I’ve trained in LA in USA for 10 weeks; it was a tough schedule and did a lot of running, swimming and boxing. Inshallah I will be ready. The fight against Vargas will be tough but I’ve prayers and support from everyone. I know I’ve trained very hard for this fight so nothing can go wrong and I really believe that I will win in style."

The British-Pakistani boxer has also set eyes on his fourth world title in welterweight category by the end of this year.

"My next fight after this will be for the world title; the fight against Vargas on Saturday is an interim fight before that so basically this fight is the one before the world title fight," said Amir, who became Britain's youngest Olympic medallist in Athens in 2004 at the age of 17.

"In my whole boxing career, I’ve won world titles three times, one more fight and to win one more world title will be amazing for my career. I really belong up there as one of the world’s best fighters so I really believe that I can still go far in sha Allah and I want to win another world title."

While Vargas was booed upon his arrival, Amir received huge cheers from hundreds of fans who were standing there for nearly two hours to see a glimpse of the star boxer. The British-Pakistani boxer was warmly welcomed by his followers as he entered in the ring for a workout.

Amir, who reckons Birmingham as his second home due to a huge fan following, promised that he won’t disappoint his fans and they would witness the same sort of fireworks as his last fight.

His dad Shah Khan, brother Haroon Khan and uncle Tariq were also present at the workout session.

Haroon, who normally trains with him wasn’t able to do so this time. Speaking to Geo News, he said, "This time I’ve got an injury with my shoulder so I couldn’t be there with Amir, but I’ve been watching him train while he was in the UK. He’s looking great, the speed is looking great, power is there and he’s ready to go. Saturday night comes and in sha Allah he will get the knock out."

Speaking about Amir’s preparations for the fight, his father told Geo News that he is more than satisfied.

"Ma sha Allah...preparations are great, Amir just came back from LA few days ago where he was training for the fight for more than two months. Now he’s fully ready for the 12 rounds," said Amir’s dad.

"Preparations are for 12 rounds of fight but if Amir gets a good start he will knock his opponent out before that."

Shah said he was overwhelmed with the support Amir was getting in Birmingham. "It’s the support and prayers of the fans which are behind his success besides his own hard work."

Both boxers will be officially weighed on Friday at Arena Birmingham, a day before the contest.