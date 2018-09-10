COAS meets CJP, presents over Rs1 billion cheque for dam fund

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar and presented Rs1 billion cheque to the latter for the dam fund.



In his letter to the chief justice, the COAS said, "It gives me immense pleasure to share with you that the Supreme Court's decision regarding construction of 'Diamer Bhasha' and 'Mohmand Dam' has been well received by Pakistan Army."

He said that all ranks of the army, including civilian officers, junior commissioned officers and soldiers, had contributed in order to support the initiative.

"Pakistan Army's welfare organisations have also voluntarily made contributions for this cause," the letter read.

The meeting between the COAS and CJP was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Pakistan Army shall continue to contribute towards nation building as a national institution," the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

The chief justice, who had announced the fund in July this year, had himself donated Rs1 million to the account created solely for the purpose of raising money for the construction of the dams.

Justice Nisar's donation was the first contribution to the said account, said a statement on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018.

Later today, Prime Minister Imran Khan also offered to supervise the dams project himself during his meeting with WAPDA Chairman Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain at the PM Office.

Khan emphasised the urgency of building the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams at the meeting. "I may supervise dams project myself, given the urgency," the premier said in a tweet.

He stressed there was a need to avert the looming water crisis confronting Pakistan.