Statements attributed to Maryam Nawaz are incorrect: PML-N spokesperson

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, has issued no statement to the media and comments attributed to her are incorrect.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said, “For the past two days, source-based comments attributed to Maryam have been doing the rounds but they have not been issued by her.”

Further, she said, “Maryam’s statements during a recent interview from jail are being portrayed in the wrong light. This needs to be avoided."

Marriyum also urged news outlets to not run source-based comments and only air statements issued by the official spokesperson.

It is inappropriate to make speculations based on word-of-mouth, she asserted.

Earlier, an anchor of a private news channel interviewed Maryam in Adiala Jail and claimed that she did not appear happy with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's way of politics.

Shehbaz Sharif’s politics has always been different from that of Nawaz Sharif and this is nothing new, Maryam was quoted as saying.



Further, last night it was reported that the former premier's daughter spoke to the media after her release on parole to attend her mother's funeral.

"It is extremely painful that I wasn't by my mother's side as she breathed her last. I am deeply saddened," Maryam was quoted as saying.

