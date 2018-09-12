Nawaz to meet visitors offering condolences in Jati Umra tomorrow

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif will meet visitors arriving at his Jati Umra residence to extend condolences over his wife Begum Kulsoom's death on Thursday, a spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said.



PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the former premier will meet the people visiting his residence from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday.

Nawaz was unable to meet visitors arriving at his residence as his health deteriorated Wednesday, family sources informed Geo News.

"Hamaz Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and Asif Kirmani are meeting the guests as Nawaz is unable to owing to ill-health," the sources added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and family members have been arriving at the ex-premier's Jati Umra residence since last night to extend condolences.

Security has also been tightened around Jati Umra and traffic wardens have been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Nawaz, his daughter, Maryam, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar were released from Adiala Jail on parole hours after Nawaz's ailing wife, Begum Kulsoom, passed away at a hospital in London on Tuesday.



Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar were escorted by police from Adiala Jail to the Nur Khan Airbase from where they were brought to Lahore via special flight at 2:30am on Wednesday.



Earlier today, Nawaz's younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, departed for London to bring back Begum Kulsoom's body.

The funeral prayers of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom, will be offered at the Regent Park mosque on Thursday after Zuhr and her body will be flown to Lahore after completion of legal formalities.

