Fielding coach Grant Bradburn joins Pakistan squad in Dubai

DUBAI: Pakistan’s new fielding coach Grant Bradburn joined the national team squad in Dubai on Wednesday.



Pakistan are in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup with the team's first match against Hong Kong on September 16 and against India on September 19.

Bradburn has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on a full-time basis for a period of three years.

Bradburn was earlier serving as the head coach of Scotland national team. Under his coaching, Scotland marked its famous one-day international victory over England in June.

During his four years as head coach, Scotland achieved their most successful run in history. They won their first-ever game in an ICC global event, against Hong Kong in 2016, and they won their first ever one-day international against a Test nation when they beat Zimbabwe last June.

Steve Rixon had been Pakistan’s fielding coach before departing in June.