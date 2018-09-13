I submitted parole request for Nawaz, Maryam: Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif pictured while speaking to the media at the Heathrow Airport on September 12, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

LONDON: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday confirmed that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam had refused to submit a parole request for their release to attend funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Speaking to the media at the Heathrow Airport, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said he had submitted the parole request on behalf of his brother and niece.

Furthermore, Shehbaz said his brother and niece were in great pain over the demise of the former first lady. "May Allah give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss," he said.

Begum Kulsoom passed away on September 11 in the Harley Street Clinic in London, where she was being treated for lymphoma. Following her death, Nawaz, Maryam, and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan were released from Adiala Jail on parole.

A flight carrying the body of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Begum Kulsoom, will depart for Pakistan tonight.



The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight is scheduled to depart from Heathrow Airport for Lahore at 11pm.

Shehbaz reached London last night to bring back Begum Kulsoom’s body to Lahore for burial at their Jati Umra residence on Friday.

The former prime minister's daughter Asma and two daughters of his son, Hussain, along with other family members will bring back the body with Shehbaz.

The former premier’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, will not travel to Pakistan for their mother’s funeral.