Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar's parole extended till Sept 17

LAHORE: Punjab government late Thursday extended the parole granted to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar till Monday (September 17) 4pm.



The Punjab Home Department issued a notification on Thursday night regarding the extension in the parole of the three, who have been released from Adiala Jail in order to attend Begum Kulsoom’s funeral.

Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar were released on a 12-hour parole on Tuesday, hours after Begum Kulsoom passed away at a hospital in London.

On Wednesday, however, the Punjab government extended their parole by four days until 12 am on Monday.

Their parole has now been extended till Monday 4pm, the notification read.

Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar had been sentenced to jail by an accountability court weeks before the July 25 polls in the Avenfield property reference.



Begum Kulsoom passed away on Tuesday after an over-a-year-long battle with lymphoma (throat cancer).

Her funeral prayers will be held at Sharif Medical City in Lahore's Jati Umra neighbourhood at 5pm.

The former first family will be laid to rest in Jati Umra.