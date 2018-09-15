Govt launches awareness campaign about women’s right to inheritance

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Human Rights has launched an awareness campaign about women’s rights to inheritance under Islamic jurisprudence and the Constitution.



Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday announced that the Ministry of Human Rights through the awareness campaign aims to educate people about the religious and legal protection provided to women.

“The protection of a women’s right to inheritance has been one of the priorities of the incumbent government for equality and justice in Pakistan,” Mazari said.

Islam and Constitution of Pakistan guarantee women’s inheritance rights and offer clear guidance in this regard, she added.

A helpline, 1099, has also been launched by the Human Rights Ministry to provide free legal advice in this regard.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's official account also shared a video announcing the launch of the nationwide campaign.



