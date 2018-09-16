Doors of Governor House Punjab opened for public

LAHORE: The Governor House Punjab was opened for public starting Sunday.



A large crowd gathered outside the building before the given time – 10am.

People were allowed in from the gate on Kashmir Road, after showing the national identity card of the head of their family.

The building was opened following an announcement by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar regarding opening the building every Sunday.

As per the announcement, families will be able to visit the Governor House between 10am and 6pm every Sunday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government announced to open official buildings for public use soon after taking charge.

Public at Governor House Punjab. Photo taken from Chaudhry Sarwar's Twitter account

Recently, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced the Prime Minister House will be turned into a postgraduate college.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided that he will not stay in the PM House and governors will not stay in Governor House to cut down on costs," he said.



The Governor House in Lahore will be used as a museum and art gallery, while a garden on the premises will be opened for public, Mehmood further added.